DGP launches title ‘Ababil’ for short film on terrorism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, launched the title “Ababil” for a short film on terrorism at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters in Jammu.

The film is being produced by Waseem Ashraf, the founder of Zingara Bash Films. The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, IGP Hqrs PHQ B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi, DIG JSK Range Shakti Patakh, and SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi.

During the ceremony, the DGP praised the idea behind the film, which he said would highlight the conspiracy of dragging youth towards destruction and showcase the sacrifices of those who stood for the country.

He also noted that the film would underline the sacrifices of policemen in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country, and expressed hope that it would touch the hearts of people.

The DGP also commended ADGP Jammu and his team for their support to the makers of the film and assured them of Police Headquarters’ full assistance.

Speaking to the media, the DGP explained that the purpose of the film is to highlight the sacrifices of civilians and policemen over the past three decades, and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in restoring normalcy and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also noted that the film would be a message to misguided individuals that patriotism and protecting society is the ultimate duty of every individual.

The producer of the film, Waseem Ashraf, expressed his gratitude to the J&K Police for its support and cooperation, and explained that the concept of the film is to spread awareness among youth lured by anti-national elements with wrong perspectives to indulge in subversive/anti-national activities. The film’s story is written and will be directed by Karamat Gorsi.

It’s worth mentioning that Waseem Ashraf is the eldest son of Police martyr, Head Constable Late Mohd Ashraf, and his wife Late Naseer Bano, who were both martyred by terrorists at their home in Rajouri district in 2005.

The DGP wished the team good luck and hoped that the project would be completed on time without compromising the quality of the film.