DGP J&K visits Anantnag, reviews implementation of lockdown, security scenario

Says adopting strict measures are necessary for safeguarding the lives of people

SRINAGAR: The Director-General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag district where he interacted with the Jawans and officers of Police and CRPF and had a detailed tour of Anantnag town to review the measures on the ground in view of COVID 19.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the DGP was received by DIG South Kashmir Abdul Jabbar, ASP Anantnag Nikhal Borakar, SP Ops Anantnag Parvaiz Ahmad.

The DGP while interacting with the officers and Jawans at DPL Anantnag extended his greetings and good wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of EID-ul-Fitr.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and others security forces for ensuring the implementation of Government directives issued from time to time with regard to the 2nd wave of COVID-19 outbreak. He directed the officers to ensure that all the health advisories are followed strictly adding that adopting strict measures are necessary for safeguarding the lives of people from Coronavirus infections.

The DGP while appreciating the commitment and dedication of JK police and other security forces on the anti-terror front said that the joint peace efforts would continue to ensure long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh along with the senior officers later visited various areas of Anantnag town to take a first-hand appraisal of the implementation of lockdown and other guidelines pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic. He interacted with the Jawans and officers at various Naka points and appreciated their commitment. He appreciated the men of JKP and CRPF for the way they are handling the Naka checking duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DIG Anantnag apprised the DGP regarding the measures taken to ensure government directives are implemented. He also briefed the DGP regarding the security scenario of South Kashmir.

The DGP also took stock of the security grid on National Highway. SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousif briefed the DGP, J&K regarding the security measures put in place to meet the possible security challenges.(KNS)