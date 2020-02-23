DGP inaugurates Women Police Station

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Feb 23: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh inaugurated newly constructed building of Women Police Station Doda in the premises of Police Station Doda.

Click here to watch video

He was accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh and BS Tuti, DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range.

DGP and other senior officers were received by SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed and other ranks of District Police Doda. A large number of women from different streams like Mahila Shakti Sanstha, Women Chairpersons of BDC, members of One Stop Center, members of Child Lines etc also participated in the inaugural function along with the senior citizens of Doda.

DGP while speaking on the occasion said that the motive behind the opening of Women Police Station Doda which has its territorial jurisdiction in Doda-Kishtwar and Ramban District is to provide better environment and help to the women by the Police department by way of counseling/registration of FIRs and investigation by the lady Police Officers and Officials.

“Crime against women have been taken seriously and to bring down such types of crimes, the Women Police Station has been opened were the crime against the women will be dealt by women officers/officials”, he said, adding that opening of this Women Police Station will definitely provide an opportunity to the women folk of the respective area to come more open regarding the crime against them and they will be able to express their grievances more comfortably.

DGP sought the cooperation of people of Doda in strengthening the brotherhood in future. He also sought their cooperation in eradicating the menace of drugs from the society.

Additional SP Hqrs Doda Master Popsy, Additional SP Bhaderwah Raj Singh Goria, DySP Headquarters Doda Manoj Kumar, DySP DAR Doda Mansoor Ayaz, SHO Doda Inspector Rouf Ahmed and others officers of the Police Department were also present of the occasion.