DGP Dilbag Singh Reviews Amarnath Yatra Security Arrangements

SRINAGAR, Jun 20: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting at the police headquarters here on Tuesday.

”The DGP took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being placed for the yatra,” a police spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by top officials from various wings of the police, including Special DG, CID, R R Swain.

”After the successful conduct of very important events, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is ready with the next big assignment of the Amarnath Yatra, an annual and very significant event,” Singh told the meeting.

He directed for optimum utilisation of the available resources in accommodating the requirements of the district police units that are directly concerned with the annual pilgrimage.

Emphasising the need for extra efforts to ensure an incident-free yatra, the DGP directed for mobilisation of manpower from different wings and districts.

He also directed for dovetailing bomb disposal squad teams at important locations with deployments and to ensure that all the standard operating procedures are followed in letter and spirit.

The DGP directed for deploying assistance teams with all required tools at the base camps for the yatra and other important places for assistance to the pilgrims. He also directed for placing all the possible security arrangements at the base camps and strengthening the communication network.

Singh urged the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets and technology, including CCTV cameras and drones, to augment the security at important yatra locations and en route.

The 62-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. (Agencies)