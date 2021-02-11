DGP Dilbag Singh empanelled for central postings

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has been empanelled by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet to hold the post of “DG/DG Equivalent” at the Central government.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved empanelment of 29 IPS officers for holding posts at the Centre at ‘DG/DG Eq.’ level.

JK Cadre IPS-1987, Dilbag Singh’s name figures at serial no. 4 in the empanelled list, as per an order.