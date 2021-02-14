DGP Dilbag Singh and IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh at a press conference in Jammu (left) and recoveries made by police in Ramgarh, Samba (right) on Sunday.
—Excelsior pics by Rakesh & Nischant
DGP Dilbag Singh and IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh at a press conference in Jammu (left) and recoveries made by police in Ramgarh, Samba (right) on Sunday. —Excelsior pics by Rakesh & Nischant
DGP Dilbag Singh and IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh at a press conference in Jammu (left) and recoveries made by police in Ramgarh, Samba (right) on Sunday.