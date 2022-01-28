DGP decorates SP rank to Jagbir Singh

PHQ issues promotion orders of 47 officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: In a piping ceremony held at Police Headquarters here today, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh accompanied by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ MK Sinha decorated SP rank to Jagbir Singh who has been recently promoted to the present rank.

The DGP on the occasion congratulated the officer and wished him good luck for the future. He said the promotion adds more responsibilities and challenges in the working assignments and hoped that the officer would continue to work with zeal and zest as an SP.

Jagbir Singh was promoted as SP by Home Department of J&K. After his promotion, he has been posted as Deputy Commandant IRP 3rd Battalion.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in respect of 47 officers.

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 16 SIs of Armed wing, 8 ASIs of Executive Police has been ordered. Besides, 23 officers have been given in-situ promotion.

The 16 Sub Inspectors, who have been promoted to the rank of Inspectors are, Farooq Ahmad, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Majeed Shahein, Atul Sharma, Mudasir Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad Lone, Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Gulshan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Mohammad Shafi, Imran Anand, Shabir Ahmad, Mubashir Hussain, Madhupal Singh and Ghulam Jeelani.

The 23 officers, who have been granted in-situ promotions are DySP (now Retd) Mohammad Sharief, Inspector Farooq Ahmad, Inspector Muzamil Ahmad, Inspector Mir Gulzar Ahmad, Inspector Mahboob Hussain, Inspector Sabzar Ahmad, Inspector Surdeep Singh, Inspector Rajesh Singh, Inspector Ajeet Singh, Inspector Shahzad Ahmad, Inspector Sadaket Hussain, Inspector Jatinder Veer Singh, Inspector Swaranjit Singh, Inspector Paramjeet Singh, Inspector Lalit Kumar, Inspector Ashwani Kumar, Inspector Prithpal Singh, Inspector Rajesh Chander, Inspector Ankuj Kumar, Inspector Jatinder Singh, Inspector Vikram Singh, Inspector Wasim Mehraj and Inspector Rajinder Kumar.

The DGP J&K has congratulated the promoted officers and their family members. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.