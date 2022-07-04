DG IMPARD signs MoU with Gujarat National Law University

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: Director General J&K Institute of Managemnet, Public Affairs & Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat today signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) through Video Conference here.

On the occasion Director General, Saurabh Bhagat informed the Conference participants that the purpose behind signing this MoU was to achieve domain expertise at IMPARD in the fields where IMPARD is experiencing weakness such as Administrative Law, Service Law, Environmental Law, etc. He said by signing MoUs with some Law Universities, IMPARD would be able to collaborate with these Universities and tie up the faculty of these Universities to share their knowledge with IMPARD Faculty.

He highlighted the fact that Gujarat State is way ahead in Urban infrastructure in the whole country. The UT of J&K can learn from Gujarat’s model of development of Urban Infrastructure.

He expressed the hope that the faculty of IMPARD and trainees can visit universities of Gujarat in near future.

Professor Dr. Shantha Kumar, Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), felicitated the Director General IMPARD for imparting training to tens of thousands of functionaries of the UT Government through optimum use of technology in which case thousands of trainees at a time join online training workshops from their respective places of work.

GNLU has recently conducted two significant Training Programmes for Indian Naval Officers and Indian Air Force Officers respectively on maritime laws and space laws.

Professor Dr. Shantha Kumar said that it would be a great pleasure for GNLU to share both intellectual and physical resources with J&K IMPARD. He said that GNLU would be always there to support IMPARD.

At the same time the University will look forward to receiving reciprocal support from IMPARD.