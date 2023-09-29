DG CRPF Visits Kashmir To Assess Operational Readiness

SRINAGAR, Sept 29: The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sujoy Lal Thaosen, undertook a visit to Kashmir to assess operational readiness and boost the morale of personnel stationed in the region, a spokesman of the Force said on Friday.

The visit of DG CRPF comes almost two weeks after a deadly gun battle in a forest area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district that left two decorated Army officers, a deputy superintendent of police, and a jawan dead.

Two militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who was behind the killing of the officers, were also shot dead in the operations that lasted for a week.

A CRPF spokesman said the visit of the DG was aimed at assessing operational readiness and boosting the morale of CRPF personnel stationed in the region.

The DG CRPF visited the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) in Srinagar, now based at Lethpora Pulwama, and a CRPF battalion in south Kashmir.

DG Thaosen was accompanied by Additional Director General (ADG) of Jammu and Kashmir Zone CRPF, Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General (IG) of Kashmir Operations Sector CRPF, Gyanendra Kumar Verma and IG of Srinagar Sector CRPF, Ajay Yadav.

The visit commenced at RTC, where DG meticulously inspected the facilities and engaged in meaningful interactions with the trainees.

The DG shared profound words of inspiration and motivation, reaffirming the CRPF’s commitment to excellence in training and operational preparedness.

Subsequently, they proceeded to 180 battalion in Tral Pulwama, where a guard of honour was accorded to DG Thaosen by the CRPF personnel.

DG also inaugurated the “Shaheed Mukesh Lal Meena Barrack”, a solemn tribute to the brave heroes who have made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

During an insightful “Sainik Sammelan”, he applauded the unwavering dedication of CRPF officers and Jawans, commending their steadfast commitment to the nation’s security, the spokesman said.

The visit culminated on a warm note as Thaosen joined the personnel for a convivial meal at Badakhana in 180 Bn.

“Such moments of camaraderie reinforce the bonds that define the strength and unity of the CRPF.

Thaosen’s visit reaffirmed the CRPF’s unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of the nation. It also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifices of the CRPF personnel stationed in the region, the spokesman said. (AGENCIES)