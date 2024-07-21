DG BSF Arrives On 2-Day Visit To Jammu, Reviews Security Situation

JAMMU, July 21: Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal arrived for a two-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier to assess the security situation along the Jammu International Border.

Y B Khurania, SDG BSF Western Command, IG BSF Jammu D K Boora, and other senior officers interacted with DG BSF on prevailing security scenario;

During the visit, IG BSF Jammu briefed DG BSF about crucial aspects of border security and BSF’s strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu border. DG BSF, accompanied by SDG BSF (WC) and IG, BSF Jammu, attended a joint security review meeting with senior officers of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other Central Armed Police Forces. He called on Shri Manoj Sinha, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

DG BSF reviewed the operational readiness of the BSF troops deployed at the Jammu border area & discussed operational aspects with unit commandant’s. DG BSF during visit interacted with troops commending their dedication and professionalism