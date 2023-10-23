Devotees Throng Shri Vaishno Devi Temple In Katra On Last Day Of Navratri

JAMMU, Oct 23: As the Navratri festival entered its last day today, devotees thronged the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra to get a glimpse of Goddess Durga.

Shri Vaishno Devi temple is one of the holiest sites for Hindu pilgrims, dedicated to ‘Vaishno Devi’, one of the forms of Goddess Durga.

Earlier on the occasion of ‘Maha Ashtami’ on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and prayed for the peace, prosperity and progress of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor launched and dedicated the ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, to the devotees and also released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications, a statement said.