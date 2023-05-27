Deterrent Measures Should Be Taken Against Those Trying To Threaten National Security: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, May 27: A day after NIA pleaded for the death penalty to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Saturday said deterrent measures should be taken against those who are trying to threaten national security.

“NIA’s plea demanding the death penalty for Yasin Malik highlights the urgency to address militant funding in Jammu and Kashmir. We must ensure justice prevails and deterrent measures should be taken against those who are trying to threaten our nation’s security,” Bukhari said on Twitter.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday approached the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for the Kashmiri separatist leader, who was awarded a life term by a trial court here in a terror funding case a year ago, asserting not giving capital punishment to such a “dreaded terrorist” will result in the miscarriage of justice.

The plea by the NIA has been listed for hearing on May 29 before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh. (AGENCIES)