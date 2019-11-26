Detailed deliberations, systemic efforts required for clearing pendency: Prez

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday termed the delay in deciding cases as a “hurdle” in the way of delivering justice and called for “detailed deliberations and systemic efforts” for clearing the bottleneck of pendency.

Speaking at the 70th Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, the President hailed the efforts undertaken by the apex court in providing the judgements in nine regional languages.

“Happy that the Supreme Court has followed up my suggestion and started making its judgments available in nine regional languages. In the days to come, the list can include more languages, so that common people can read the verdicts of the highest court,” Kovind said. (AGENCIES)