DET holds meeting with Municipal Committee, raises people issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Dogra Educational Trust (DET)’s chairman Gulchain Singh Charak held a meeting with elected members of the Bari Brahmana Municipal Committee and raised various issues being faced by the people, here at Dogra Educational Complex, Bari Brahmana, today.

Secretary of the DET, Samar Dev Singh Charak started the meeting by welcoming the members and apprised the elected members regarding the vision of the Trust to empower the society and spread awareness about the social concerns especially pertaining to the township.

The Secretary informed the members about the scholarship scheme announced by the Trust for the wards of COVID victims and others issues like spreading awareness about COVID appropriate behavior among the masses, traffic commotion in main traffic crossing spots, sewage/drainage issues, proper desilting of the irrigation canals and development of playgrounds of the areas.

The meeting was attended by the newly elected chairman of the Committee, Capt Bachan Lal as well as Councilors including Sujata, Ram ji Sharma, Tarsem Lal, Bachan Lal and Praveen Kumar. Bela Principal Dogra Degree College, Dr Vikesh Sharma Principal Dogra College of Education, Dr Komila Aggarwal I/C Principal Dogra Law College, Capt AS Bandral and other officials of the Trust were present during the event.

The former Minister, Gulchain Singh Charak shared the initiatives taken by the Trust under the banner of Dogra Sahayata Kendra regarding outreach activities like distribution of masks, sanitizers, pamphlets exhibiting helpline numbers, free ambulance services and free transportation to the COVID warriors.

During the discussion of traffic commotion in the Bari Brahmana Chowk, Main Market Bari Brahmana, Sabji Mandi area were discussed. Capt. Bachan Lal apprised the members that an area of 2 kanals has been spotted for developing parking space. Members also shared concern that a general awareness needs to be created for traffic rules as well as guidelines also need to be made for Matador drivers to ensure that they stop at the designated stops only.

Addressing the second agenda of the sewage/drainage issue the members shared that due to change of higher orders the Ward members do not have a direct access to the engineering works in their areas like they had before and have to wait for drains and lanes constructed/repaired. They further shared that grants for main drains have been sanctioned but are not being executed in the absence of a proper plan.

The former Minister also offered a separate complex owned by Trust for its utilization for the purpose of vaccination centres and isolation centres.

