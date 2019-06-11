Despite rain, Kashmir highway through, HMVs to ply one-way during night

SRINAGAR: Despite rain, the National Highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country was through on Tuesday for both way traffic for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Srinagar to Jammu only during night, a traffic police official said.

Two-way traffic continued on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway with some restrictions while vehicles will ply one-way only on historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

Traffic official said that LMVs will ply from both Jammu and Srinagar today. However, he said, Kashmir-bound vehicles have to leave Jakheni Udhampur between 0800 hrs to 1400 hrs. Similarly, Jammu-bound vehicles will have to leave Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs only. No vehicle will be allowed after the deadline, he said.

However, HMVs will be allowed only one-way from Srinagar to Jammu today. The vehicles will have to leave from Zig Qazigund between 1800 hrs to 0400 hrs of Wednesday, he added. No HMVs will be allowed from opposite direction.

Both way traffic is allowed on the National Highway, the only road linking Ladakh region with Kashmir. From 0500 hrs to 0700 hrs, Kashmir-bound LMVs will be allowed from Minimarg, he said, adding that later, HMVs from 0700 hrs to 1000 hrs. Later, Ladakh-bound traffic from Sonmarg in central Kashmir will be allowed from 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed after the deadline.

Only one-way traffic will ply on historic Mughal road, he said, adding today, only Kashmir-bound vehicles will be allowed to leave Behramgalla between 0500 hrs to 0900 hrs (LMVs) and from 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs HMVs on the road which is seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu highway.

