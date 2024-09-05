Despite challenges, RSS volunteers stationed in Manipur, working to bring normalcy: Bhagwat

PUNE, Sep 5: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the outfit’s volunteers are firmly stationed in Manipur, despite the challenging situation in the conflict-stricken north-eastern state and the lack of any guarantee of safety.

He was speaking at an event to mark the centenary year of Shankar Dinkar Kane (popularly known as Bhaiyyaji), who worked in Manipur, focused on children’s education until 1971, brought students to Maharashtra and arranged for their stay.

“The situation prevailing in Manipur is a difficult one. There is no guarantee of safety. The locals are doubtful about their security. For those who have gone there for business or social work, the situation is even more challenging. But even in such conditions, the volunteers of the Sangh are firmly stationed, serving both factions and trying to pacify the situation,” said Bhagwat.

Sangh volunteers have neither fled that state nor remained idle, and, instead, are working to normalize life, reduce anger and malice between the two groups, and ensure a sense of national unity prevails, Bhagwat said.

“NGOs cannot handle everything, but the Sangh is leaving no stone unturned in doing what it can. They are engaging in dialogue with all the parties involved in the conflict. As a result, they have gained their (people’s) trust. The reason behind this trust is that locals have witnessed the work of people like Kane over the years,” the RSS chief said.

“We all talk about making India a country that addresses global issues, but this is only possible due to the ‘tapascharya’ (dedication) of people like Kane,” he asserted.

The ‘Purvanchal’ region was known as the “region of problems” about 15 years ago and some extremist groups even spoke the language of detaching (seceding), but it did not happen and the region saw a turnaround, he said.

“A sense of ‘swadharm’ (own duty) prevailed among the people. The feeling that we belong to India is growing stronger. The disturbances we see in states like Manipur today are the handiwork of some who want to create obstacles on the path to progress. But their plans will not succeed,” he emphasised.

When the situation was worse, some 40 years ago, people stayed, worked there, and helped change the situation, the RSS chief pointed out.

“Sangh members, be it volunteers or pracharaks, went there, became part of the region, and worked to bring about change,” he said.

Bhagwat stated it will take two more generations to achieve the vision of India that has been dreamt of.

“Along the way, we will face hurdles from those who envy India’s rise. But we must move forward, steering through these obstacles,” he said. (PTI)