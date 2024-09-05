DEO Jammu reviews elections preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: District Election Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya today chaired a meeting of the Returning Officers of all 11 Assembly Constituencies of Jammu district, focusing on a comprehensive review of election preparedness.

ADDC Jammu, the Nodal Officer for MCC and Law & Order, Sher Singh was also in attendance in the meeting, which was convened to assess the district’s readiness for the upcoming elections.

The DEO took detailed assessment of the functioning of Static Surveillance Teams and Flying Squad Teams. Security measures across the district were a significant point of discussion, with the DEO emphasising the need for a robust and coordinated approach towards maintaining law and order during the electoral process.

In addition to security concerns, the meeting thoroughly reviewed operational procedures, ensuring that all protocols are in place and efficiently executed. An exchange of information among the officers was aimed at optimising coordination and addressing any potential challenges that may arise.

The course of nominations, the scrutiny process, and the special needs of certain voter groups were also discussed.

Addressing the officers, the DEO stressed the paramount importance of conducting the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner. He called for strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, underlining that the integrity of the electoral process must be upheld at all costs.

The DEO urged the Returning Officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and vigilance as the district prepares for the polls, ensuring that every aspect of the electoral process is executed smoothly and efficiently.

Nodal Officer ETPBS/IT, (Director IT and DIO Jammu) Sanjeev Kapoor and Deputy DEO, Rameshwar Kumar were also present in the meeting.