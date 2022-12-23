Dense Fog Hits Air, Rail Operation In Jammu

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 23: The normal life was thrown out of gear while air and rail operation remained hit as dense blanket of fog gripped Jammu on Friday morning.

“The foggy weather conditions will prevail for next few days bringing no respite from chill,” a MeT official said on Friday.

However, foggy and chilly conditions hit normal life in the winter capital by affecting road, air and rail traffic. “Due to fog, two flights were cancelled on Thursday night and will take off this morning once the visibility is better,” the Jammu Airport official said.

He added that no flight took off on Friday due to poor visibility.

Meanwhile a railway official said that the trains are arriving 2 to 5 hours late from their scheduled time.

“The trains operation has hit from last night while the departure and arrival of trains is affected badly,” he said.

In view of prevailing harsh cold conditions, the administration has declared winter vacations from schools and colleges from December 24 and December 27 (Kashmir Zone) and January 1 (Jammu Zone) respectively.

The weatherman however, said that mainly dry weather till December 25 and shallow fog may develop at during morning hours in plains of Jammu.

From December 26-30, generally Cloudy Sky with intermittent Light to Moderate Snow at scattered places of Kashmir, higher reaches of Jammu and light rain in plains of Jammu is predicted.

People in plains of Jammu especially the roadside vendors were seen burning firewood and charcoal to protect themselves from chill while the business houses have installed warmers and electric heaters to provide respite to the visitors from the harsh weather.

Vehicles moved at snail’s pace on the road with headlights on to avoid any untoward like incident due to fog.

Tourists including the Vaishno Devi pilgrims coming from across the country, face hardships at the platforms in view of delayed trains and immense cold.

The winter capital witnessed minimum temperature 6.3 degree celsius last night. and the maximum was 17.1 Degree Celsius.