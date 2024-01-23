Dense Fog Engulfs Parts Of North India, 28 Trains Running Behind Schedule

New Delhi, Jan 23: With the cold wave condition continuing to grip parts of North India, several trains and flights have been affected in the national capital on Tuesday morning, leaving hundreds of passengers waiting for hours at the airport and railway stations.

According to Indian Railways, as many as 28 Delhi-bound trains from various parts of the country were delayed due to dense fog condition this morning.

Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express are among the trains running at least 4 to 5 hours behind the schedule.

The foggy condition also reduced the visibility resulting in the delay and cancellation of flight operations from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.9 degrees, one degree below normal.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “severe” category on Tuesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 403 in the Anand Vihar area as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 am.

The IMD has forecast dense fog over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till January 26 morning.

The IMD added that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges. (AGENCIES)