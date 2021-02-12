Democrats tell trail ‘convict Trump or it could happen again,’

Washington, Feb 12:Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives presenting their case before the Senate on Thursday concluded their arguments in which they accused Donald Trump of inciting the riots at Capitol Hill on January 6, warning that if he is not convicted “he can do this again”. Using the rioters own words the impeachment prosecutors on Thursday tried to prove that there was a direct link between the violence at Capitol Hill and Mr Trump while arguing the riot had caused long-term harm as well. Democrats also presented accounts from police, Capitol staff, intelligence officials and foreign media to present their case. The former president’s defence team will present their arguments on Friday who will like argue that Mr Trump was using his right to freedom of speech when he declared last November’s presidential election as being fraudulently stolen by the Democrats. The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Mr Trump last month, accusing him of inciting the riot. But to convict Mr Trump they will be needing a two-thirds majority in the evenly split 100-seat Senate, but an acquittal more looks likely as the vast majority of Republican senators have remained loyal to him so far. If however, Mr Trump is convicted, the Senate could also vote to bar him from holding elected office again.

The violent riot at the US Capitol, which saw five people lose their lives, was an attempt by Trump supporters to stop the election result being certified. (UNI)