JAMMU, Feb 22: The Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, has got a two-month extension to complete its task, a government order issued on Tuesday said.
The term of the panel was coming to an end in early March. Formed in March, 2020, the panel was granted a one year extension last year. (Agencies)
Delimitation panel on J&K gets two months extension
