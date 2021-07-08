Delimitation panel arrives in Jammu to meet political leaders

JAMMU: The Delimitation Commission arrived here late afternoon to meet the political leaders in connection with delineating the boundaries of electoral constituencies.

An official said that the three-member body comprising Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, and Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan arrived at Hotel Radisson Blu here and will begin the exercise of meeting leaders of various political parties in the evening.

The delegation had arrived at Kishtwar in the morning after wrapping up a two-day Kashmir visit.

Nearly 250 people from 52 delegations representing political, non-political, social bodies, NGOs, BAR, youth associations and many others met them at Kishtwar.

The four-day visit of the panel started on July 6 and will conclude on July 9 here after meeting DEOs of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch between 0930 hrs to 1030 hrs.

Earlier in Kashmir, the political parties in one voice have demanded restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also pitched for Pre August 5, 2019 situation before holding Assembly elections.

This is the maiden visit of the Commission after the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital assuring assembly elections soon in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agency)