Delhivery partners with eSamudaay to enable wider reach for rural businesses

GURUGRAM (Haryana) [India], Feb 7: India’s leading logistics provider Delhivery on Tuesday said it has partnered with software solution provider eSamudaay to enable rural businesses to scale by serving customers across India.

The coming together of ONDC network partners Delhivery and eSamudaay effectively broadens the footprint of local products and aligns with the government’s Make in India for the world, the Gurugram-headquartered logistics provider said. Bengaluru-based eSamudaay has launched a tech-enabled platform called TyohaarForever platform to curate India’s vast range of hyperlocal products produced by local artisans.

Through the partnership, eSamudaay will leverage Delhivery’s pan-India network of more than 18,400 pin codes to make these local products accessible across the country, according to Delhivery’s statement shared with exchanges.

The platform enabled the first set of cross-country orders for raw, unpasteurised Himalayan Honey produced by Tenacious Bee Collective. Giving an example, Delhivery said its field executive picked up the products from Jia valley, located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, to ship to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Tenacious Bee Collective is a startup that brings local farmers on a single platform with apiarists and scientists. Their aim is to spread the use of raw and unpasteurised honey and help local beekeepers enhance their incomes. Tenacious Bee Collective is in the process of being onboarded on the ONDC network, according to the statement.

T Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, said, “ONDC, with its agenda of democratising digital commerce, aims to bring the smallest of sellers onto the network and provides them with a level playing field. I’m delighted to see two network participants — Delhivery and eSamudaay — enable ‘Tenacious Bee Collective,’ a small company from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh on-board onto ONDC to take its products to customers across India.”

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative aiming at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks. ONDC is to be based on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform.

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer, Delhivery, said, “We are excited to collaborate with ONDC network enablers such as eSamudaay to open up new vistas… With Delhivery’s technology-enabled, fully-integrated logistics solutions, entrepreneurs and businesses from the remotest villages and settlements can serve customers across the country. India has huge demand from different tiers of economy, and ONDC will truly unlock the growth potential of digital commerce in India.”

The foundations of ONDC are to be open protocols for all aspects in the entire chain of activities in the exchange of goods and services, similar to hypertext transfer protocol for information exchange over internet, simple mail transfer protocol for exchange of emails and unified payments interface for payments.

ONDC is an initiative of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) under the ministry of commerce and industry. (ANI)