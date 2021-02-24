Delhi won’t allow travellers from 5 states to enter without negative Covid test report

NEW DELHI: People coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will require negative coronavirus test report to enter Delhi starting the day after tomorrow, according to a notification released today.

As per the statement, the order will be in force from February 26 to March 15.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,742 new Covid cases, 14,037 discharges, and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours. Going by latest figures, the total death toll in India has now reached 1,56,567 ..

In a related development, the director of PGIMER Chandigarh said that the new Covid strains detected in India and the UK strain are highly transmissible. (AGENCY)