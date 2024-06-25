Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike

NEW DELHI, June 25: Delhi Water Minister Atishi was hospitalised early Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to her indefinite fast to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing crisis, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said here.

It said in a post on ‘X’ that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Water Minister Atishi’s health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation,” the party said.