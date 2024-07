NEW DELHI: Delhi University (DU) on Monday constituted a four-member committee to investigate the alleged vandalism at its students’ union office which will submit its report within seven days.

The committee comprises DU Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students’ Welfare Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) staff advisor Surender Kumar, and Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare, an official notification said.

“The Committee may submit the report at the earliest, preferably within 7 days