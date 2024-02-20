Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo Flight Faces Turbulence

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Passengers travelling from Delhi to Srinagar on an IndiGo flight had a horrifying experience as the plane faced a severe turbulence due to inclement weather condition, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday.

A video, recorded by someone on board the flight 6E 6125, shows anxious faces of the passengers. Several travellers could be heard chanting religious hymns.

A spokesperson of the airline said the flight from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent due to “inclement weather”.

“The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather,” the spokesperson added. (Agencies)

VIDEO | An Indigo flight from New Delhi to Srinagar had a narrow escape when it faced rough weather and could not move against the strong storm. The passengers were seen praying as they felt it was their last moment. (19-02-2024) pic.twitter.com/TEXNQMKx5X — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) February 20, 2024