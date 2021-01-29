Delhi riots: No bail to Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, who has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law, UAPA in connection with the north-east Delhi riots conspiracy case, being probed by the Delhi Police’s special cell.

In an order dated January 28, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat asserted that the allegations against Kalita prima facie seem to be true.

Kalita was arrested in the case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy behind the riots.

She was lodged in Tihar jail along with another Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal after arrested by Delhi Police on May 23 in connection with a protest against the CAA in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad area in February,2020.

Police have named her as one of the main conspirators of the violence.

At least 53 persons were killed and 400 others injured after clashes broke out between two communities in last February.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage), an organisation, was formed in 2015 with an aim to make hostels and paying-guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

(AGENCIES)