Delhi Public School Udhampur has been accredited with Five Star Rating School by Centre of Education Development Foundation, an organization recognised by Ministry of MSME, Govt of India at its 6th annual conference, held at Delhi. The prestigious award was presented by Dr Abdulla Rashid, Minister of Education Maldives along with Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE & Prof CB Sharma former Director NIOS to Vivek Gupta MD DPS Udhampur and Principal, Dr Kunal Anand.