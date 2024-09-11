Delhi Public School Jammu celebrates the success of its students in recent Martial Art competitions. At the District Jammu Pencak Silat Championship, Mahika Sharma, Rigved, Kriti Badyal, Raizel and Shashwat Badyal all clinched gold medals, while Ayaan Mahajan secured 1st place in the Inter-Divisional District Level Taekwondo Tournament. All these talented athletes have qualified for state-level championships. The school management appreciated the winners and Coach Suresh Kumar for their outstanding achievements and dedication.