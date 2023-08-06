Delhi Police Urges People From NE, Darjeeling, Ladakh To Provide Info For Providing Better Security

New Delhi, Aug 6: The Delhi Police has urged people from the Northeastern region, Gorkhas from Darjeeling and those belonging to Ladakh residing in the national capital for providing information about themselves in order to ensure better policing and their safety and security.

In a communication, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Police Unit for North East Region, New Delhi, PN Khrimey, said though many people belonging to the Northeast, Ladakh, Gorkhas of Darjeeling are residing in various locations of the national capital, no specific data are being maintained by any agency or organisation, according to an official release issued by the Assam government.

For better policing and safety and security of the people from Northeastern region,Ladakh and Gorkhas from Darjeeling residing in Delhi, the Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) has urged them to furnish information, the release said.

Khrimey, in his communication, said the move to collect data is being done for better policing and ensuring their safety and security.

The IPS Officer requested the residents to fill up a Google form: https://forms.gle/1jNane55eWJBcd339 for enlisting their names with other details.

The Google form link is being circulated through social media, community and student leaders of the Northeast, Gorkhas of Darjeeling, the release said.

There were several incidents in the past where people belonging to the Northeast and others had faced alleged harassment leading to police action. (Agencies)