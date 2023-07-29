Delhi-Jammu Rajdhani Bomb Threat Call a Hoax; Passengers Safe, Train Departs 5 Hours Late

NEW DELHI, Jul 29: A bomb threat call was received in Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express on Friday at around 9 pm after which the train was stopped at 9:35 pm in Haryana’s Sonipat for checking. However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call.

All of the passengers are safe and the train finally departed from the Sonipat station at 2 am. The train is now running five hours late and is expected to reach Pathankot by 8:15.

Earlier — after receiving the threat call — the Northern Railways said a team of bomb disposal squad, sniffer dogs from Rohtak, and police reached the site and carried out a thorough inspection of the train.

Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar said the first team reached the spot at 11:40 pm, while another is on its way. Besides this, an ambulance, fire brigade, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and railway officers reached the site.

As per the preliminary probe, nothing suspicious was found on the train. And all passengers onboard were reported to be safe.

Many passengers took to Twitter and complained that the train had been halted at Sonipat station for two hours without any explanation from the railway officials.

Sonipat station comes under the Delhi division. The train started its journey on its usual time at 8:40 pm from New Delhi railway station and the next stoppage was Ludhiana. As per decided schedule, the train is expected to reach Jammu at 5 am.