Omar Abdullah’s Plea Seeking Divorce From Estranged Wife Dismissed By Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI, Dec 12: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife, saying there was no merit in his appeal.

A bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld an order of the trial court which had also refused to grant divorce to Abdullah.

The high court said there was no merit in the appeal filed by the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister challenging the trial court’s 2016 verdict.

Abdullah has sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdullah on grounds that he was subjected to cruelty by her.

“We find no infirmity in the view taken by the family court that the allegations of cruelty were vague and unacceptable, that the appellant failed to prove any act which could be termed as an act of cruelty, be it physical or mental, towards him,” the bench said while pronouncing the judgment.

On August 30, 2016, the trial court had dismissed Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce.

The trial court had said Abdullah could not prove his claims of “cruelty” or “desertion” which were the grounds alleged by him for grant of decree of divorce. (Agencies)