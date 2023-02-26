Delhi Excise Policy Case | CBI Arrests Manish Sisodia After Questioning Him For 8 Hours

NEW DELHI, Feb 26: The CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after after nearly eight hours of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, agency sources said on February 26.

Officials said his answers during questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 were not found satisfactory.

Mr. Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11.12 a.m. for the second round of questioning, they said.

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI grilled the Minister on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with the responses provided by Mr. Sisodia and alleged that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications on crucial points sought by them resulting in his arrest, they said.

Before leaving for the CBI office, Mr. Sisodia had expressed apprehension that he may be arrested. (Agencies)