Delhi court grants bail to Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Physical verification of ongoing projects
Jammu Srinagar Light Rail Projects
Cashless treatment pending cases
Immovable Property Returns by bureaucrats
Panchayati Raj in Jammu and Kashmir
Chief of Defence Staff