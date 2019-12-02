Delhi court grants bail to Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland money laundering case

Daily Excelsior
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount. (AGENCIES)

