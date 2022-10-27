Delhi court agrees to hear Satyendar Jain’s bail plea Friday

New Delhi, Oct 27: A Delhi court on Thursday agreed to hear the bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on October 28.

Special judge Vikas Dhull, who was earlier scheduled to hear the plea on October 31, advanced the matter on an application moved by the accused.

“It is submitted by the ED that they have no objection to the allowing of application filed on behalf of accused A-1 (Jain) seeking preponement of next date of hearing from October 31 to 28. In the facts, said application is allowed,” the judge said.

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for corruption charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the ED seeking permission to question Jain in the excise policy case, following which the agency quizzed Jain on September 16 inside the jail.

Recently the court also took cognisance of the Prosecution Complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others including four firms in connection with the money laundering case. (PTI)