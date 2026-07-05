Delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: A delegation of Janata Dal (United), led by its J&K President G.M. Shaheen, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and discussed promotion of tourism in J&K.

The members of the delegation also raised various concerning matters of stakeholders associated with the tourism sector, and welfare issues of daily wagers.

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A delegation led by Shahnawaz Shafi, Principal, Spring Buds Educational Institute, Ompora Budgam also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Subsequently, Kamran Manzoor, Social Activist from Anantnag and Rehmatt Bashir, author and astrologer also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

Haji Farooq Ahmed Mir, former Vice Chairman District Development Council Kupwara also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various public important issues of the district including Degree College, Medical Block for North Lolab, Auditorium and fire station at Lolab.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Shri Jagat Amba Sharika Chakreshwar Sanatha called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed various issues pertaining to conservation and development of the revered Sharika Temple in Srinagar.

Syed Mohd Rafiq Shah, former MLC and District President BJP Kupwara also called on Lieutenant Governor today and projected various developmental issues of border areas.