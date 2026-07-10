Delegations call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several public delegations at Raabita and listened to their grievances and demands concerning various public and sector-specific issues.

A delegation of the Industrial POP Association, Khunmoh, called on the Chief Minister and highlighted the challenges confronting the Plaster of Paris (POP) industry in Kashmir due to the non-availability of gypsum.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured its members that the matter would be examined in consultation with the concerned departments to explore a sustainable solution.

Later, a delegation of the Khidmat Centre Association met the Chief Minister and submitted a proposal concerning them.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that its representation would be examined on merit in consultation with the concerned departments.