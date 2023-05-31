Delegation Of Temples And Shrines Prabandhak Committee Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, May 31: Office bearers of Temples & Shrines Prabandhak Committee, Tral and Navdal Tirath Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation headed by Dr Ramesh Bhat put forth various concerning issues related to rejuvenation and upkeep of the Navdal Tirath Sthan.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.