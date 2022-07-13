Delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharti calls on ST Commissioner

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: A delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharti (LUB), J&K led by LUB J&K president, Parveen Gupta called on Commissioner State Taxes J&K (STJK), Dr. Rashmi Singh and submitted her memorandum containing demands.

Others present in the delegation were Sudesh Gupta, Aagam Jain and Mukul Gupta.

Parveen Gupta urged upon the Commissioner for framing an urgent policy and guidelines for trucks and other vehicles sent by industrialists/traders carrying ready stock for sale to buyers.

The delegation said that the guidelines, if framed, will help in hassle free sale of stock and will also help in increasing business.

Delegation members also demanded reconsidering the cases for reimbursement of taxes paid by industrial units as per clarification given by the Finance Department.

They asked the Commissioner to give onetime settlement facility to those industrial units who for many reasons are not able to apply for the reimbursement of budgetary support.

Extension of threshold limit for generation of e-way bill from fifty thousand to one lakh was also demanded.

Onetime settlement or amnesty scheme to settle long pending VAT cases was among other demands as the same may mutually benefit both the Government and taxpayers.

The Commissioner assured the delegation for early redressal of all the genuine issues raised by it.