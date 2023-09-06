Delegation of Kashmir Advocates Association calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: A delegation of Kashmir Advocates Association called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

The members of the delegation led by its president Adv Waseem Gul apprised the Lt Governor about the need of setting up a Digital Library for lawyers of J&K UT and one time age relaxation for upcoming Civil Judge (Junior Division) Examination.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that a digital Library will be established at the earliest and a direction will be issued to the concerned department. On the issue of one-time age relaxation, the Lt Governor assured the delegation that the matter will be taken up with the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, Safeena Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan today.

Daleep Singh Parihar, former MLA also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar today.