Delegation of JKAS aspirants calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 3: A delegation of around 50 Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service aspirants today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation led by Mir Junaid, President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP) apprised the Lt Governor about their demand of raising the upper age limit to 37 for OM candidates and accordingly for reserved category candidates.

The Lt Governor while addressing the delegation said that the government had approved relaxation in upper-age limit for the candidates earlier in 2021 and recently the upper-age limit for the candidates was once again relaxed to enable them to appear in Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2022.

He assured the members of the delegation that their demand given through representation will be looked into. He further announced that a committee under supervision of the Chief Secretary will take up the issue for consideration and redressal.