Delegation of All J&K Pasmanda Tabkajat Federation call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 01: Delegations of All J&K Pasmanda Tabkajat Federation, Dalit Janjagrat Mission and Innovator from NIT Srinagar today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The Delegation of All J&K Pasmanda Tabkajat Federation led by Sh Mohammad Maqbool Sheikh submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the welfare of members of various communities coming under the umbrella of OBC. They raised the demand for a special employment drive for members of the OBC community with poor economic conditions, special schools and hostels for children of economically downtrodden OBC families, besides other demands.

Similarly, a delegation of Dalit Janjagrat Mission led by Sh Suhail Ahmad Mir met the Lt Governor and put forth the demand of inclusion of eligible people left out in the PMAY.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up with the concerned authorities for early redressal on merit.

Earlier, Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond and Career Innovator NIT Srinagar also met the Lt Governor. He apprised him of the developments vis-à-vis innovative career guidance model designed by him. He informed that the model aims at reaching out to the youth and helping them in their employability.

Sheikh Inayat Ullah expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for proactive support from the Government to the start-ups in J&K. He also discussed the overall socio-economic position of the UT of J&K and innovative initiatives needed to be taken in the UT on the level of growth and prosperity.

The Lt Governor assured the young Innovator of all support from the UT administration. He also issued directions to the Department of Mission Youth for providing support and assistance to the startup for taking this model to its logical conclusion.