Defence Minister to get detailed presentation on Jammu drone attack today

NEW DELHI : Soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands back in the national capital from his three-day Ladakh visit on Tuesday, he would be given a detailed presentation on the Jammu drone attack that took place on Sunday.

A team of top officials from the Indian Air Force along with other defence officials would be giving a detailed presentation to the Defence Minister on the incident.

Singh would also be briefed about the sudden increase in cases of drone sighting in the Jammu area by the Army and other officials concerned, they said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria are also likely to be present during the presentation.

The Defence Minister has been monitoring the situation on the ground since Sunday from Ladakh where he was for the last three days as part of review of operational preparedness on the forward locations with China. (AGENCY)