Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with senior leadership of Indian Army

New Delhi, November 9: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Indian Army was one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country.

Addressing the ongoing Army Commanders’ Conference held in Delhi from November 7-11, Singh highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration whenever called for.

Army top brass discussed current and emerging security threats, transformation, and increasing induction of made-in-India weapon systems in force on the third day of the conference, Indian Army officials said.

“During the event, the Indian Army’s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus,” the official said adding that the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of Niche technologies.

“The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the interaction of the Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, with the senior leadership of the Indian Army, which was preceded by a briefing the “Transformational imperatives for a future-ready force” plans of the Indian Army,” the official statement.

Singh also complimented the forces for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

He commended the Army’s efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’ or ‘Atam Nirbharta’.

Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Army for maintaining a high operational readiness towards ensuring security and national sovereignty and said, “I have full faith and confidence in the Indian Army and its leadership”.

“We ought to be prepared for any operational contingencies and hence the operational readiness should always be at its peak level,” he added. (Agencies)