Deeply appreciate message of sympathy on tragic Kozhikode plane crash: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI : Messages of sympathy received following the tragic plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode are deeply appreciated, and they are a source of strength at this difficult time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Leaders of Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Malaysia, the Maldives and other countries expressed sadness over the crash of the Air India Express flight that killed 18 people and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Envoys from the US, Australia and Japan also said they were deeply saddened to hear about the accident and conveyed their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

“Deeply appreciate the message of sympathy on the tragic #KozhikodeAirCrash. Such support is a source of strength at this difficult time. @abdulla_shahid @FMBhutan @AKAbdulMomen @MFA_SriLanka @PradeepgyawaliK @HishammuddinH2O,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots. (AGENCIES)