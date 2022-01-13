Declaration of December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas historic decision: Sahakar Bharti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Terming declaration of December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas -a step in right direction, Sahakar Bharti today said that this way justice was given to youngest ever martyrdom in the world by Narendra Modi Government.

This was stated by the office bearers of Sahakar Bharti including its patron Dr Jaswant Singh, Purnish Mahajan, Bikram Singh, Chander Bushan, Baldev Raj, H S Manhas, Darshan Chowdhary and the members of DPs including Surjit Singh, Jagjit Singh and Kuldeep Singh at a press conference here, today.

They said on this day in 1705 Chota Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj aged nine and seven years had attained martyrdom while fighting tyrant Mughals.

They said, while celebrating the 350th Parkash Purav of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on December 12 in 2016 in Jammu the Sahakar Bharti made an appeal to the Union Government to do justice with the youngest ever martyrdom in the world history attained by the Sahibzadas for the sake of country and humanity.

They said anywhere in the world where ever any Sikh or any person having affection with the Nanak Leva Samaj had an intense desire to see the sacrifices and the martyrdom of Sahibzadas in national and international calendar. The office bearers of Sahakar Bharti complimented the Prime Minster, Narendra Modi who heads the BJP Government for this landslide and historic decision and fulfilling the desire of crores of people. This is the sublime mission of working for a stronger society and stronger nation with supreme devotion.

During the press conference the members of POJK displaced persons and social organisations appealed to the Government for redressal of their grievances and releasing the balanced ex-gratia relief, defreezing of 10 Assembly seats for DPs, declaration of Punjabi as one of the official languages in J&K UT and implementation of Minority Commission in J&K.

The others in the press conference included Suchwant Singh, Ranjit Singh Baroca, members of social organisations Ramesh Hangloo, K L Koul, Surinder Singh Bali, Ajit Singh Nagara, Ashok Kumar, Kuldeep Singh Kuckoo and Veena Bakshi.