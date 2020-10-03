Decision on re-opening Kartarpur corridor to be taken considering COVID-19 protocols: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday said a decision to re-open the Kartarpur corridor would be taken in accordance with the protocols relating COVID-19 and easing of restrictions.

The comments by spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava came in the wake of Pakistan’s proposal to reopen the corridor which was shut in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you are aware, movement was suspended in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. We remain in touch with all concerned authorities including ministries of home affairs and health and family welfare,” Srivastava said, responding to a media query on the issue. (AGENCIES)