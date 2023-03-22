Debt to rise for road developers, amid strong revenue growth: CRISIL

New Delhi, Mar 22: Sizeable equity commitments in under-construction projects and rising working capital requirement will increase the debt burden of road developers, though revenue growth will also be high in the next two fiscals driven by strong awarding and execution, together with significant budgetary allocation to the sector, ratings agency CRISIL said on Wednesday. All the same, with the leverage level low at present, developers have headroom to borrow, which would keep their credit risk profiles stable, it said.

According to the agency, asset monetisation will be crucial to rein in debt at comfortable levels.

A CRISIL Ratings analysis of 18 engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) players, constituting 70% of the sector revenue, indicated much, it said

“Total equity commitment towards under-construction public private partnership (PPP) projects is estimated at over Rs 21,000 crore by fiscal 2025. Further, the working capital requirements are expected to increase with expected strong revenue growth of 10-15% over the next two fiscals and rollback of liquidity support provisions under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package,” Mohit Makhija, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings Ltd, said.

“Accruals will fund 45% of these incremental outflows, while the balance is expected to be funded through asset monetisation and debt. Consequently, debt of the sample set is expected to inch up to Rs 30,000 crore as of March 2025 from Rs 17,000 crore as of March 2022,” he said. (UNI)