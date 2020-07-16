Death toll due to COVID-19 mounts to 211; 176 fatalities in 42 days in J&K

SRINAGAR: The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory of J&K has risen to 211 with five more persons, all from Kashmir, dying due to the infection since late Wednesday night.

With these deaths, 176 people have lost their lives due to infection in 42 days, and 196 people in 56 day in J&K, where the COVID-19 positive cases have crossed 11,600-mark. (AGENCIES)